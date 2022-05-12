Altuve, Tucker HR, Astros swamp Twins to complete suspension

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Altuve homered, doubled and drove in three runs as the Houston Astros piled on and beat the Minnesota Twins 11-3 in the completion of a suspended game. Kyle Tucker also homered, while Jeremy Peña had two hits and drove in three runs for the Astros. Houston led 5-1 after three innings on Wednesday night when the game was suspended due to heavy rain and lightning. The teams were to play their regularly scheduled game later Thursday. Twins manger Rocco Baldelli was back in the dugout after missing a week due to COVID-19. Bench coach Jayce Tingler had been running the team in his absence.