Ukraine returns to soccer field with friendly win in Germany

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — The Ukrainian men’s national team has returned to action for the first time since the invasion by Russia. Oleksandr Pikhalonok scored the winning goal as Ukraine beat German club Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 in a friendly. The game raised funds for charity and gave Ukraine much-needed game practice ahead of a World Cup qualifying playoff against Scotland on June 1. The squad for the unusual club-versus-country friendly was assembled from Ukrainian clubs whose league seasons were frozen Feb. 24 on the morning Russian troops invaded.