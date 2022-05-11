Guardians manager Francona tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sidelined indefinitely. The 63-year-old is not showing any symptoms. Francona missed much of the past two seasons with a variety of health issues. Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale will manage Wednesday’s series finale against the White Sox. Hale filled in when Francona stepped away last season. He will stay in that role until Francona returns to the team. The Guardians are off on Thursday before opening a three-game series in Minnesota on Friday.