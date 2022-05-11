Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:27 AM

Group of Ukrainian athletes train in Albania, miss home

KION 2020

By LLAZAR SEMINI
Associated Press

ELBASAN, Albania (AP) — A group of young Ukrainian track and field athletes have made their way to safety in Albania after fleeing from a war zone. Their minds are still between the two countries. Seventeen-year-old Maria Lariva says “I miss my mother’s food and grandmother’s advice.” Lariva and seven other teenage athletes were evacuated from a city in the Donetsk region that is part of Ukraine’s industrial heartland. Their families have stayed behind. Seventeen-year-old Valentyn Loboda says “I talk with my family every day. May times a day.” The eight athletes are training at the Sport Club Elbasani with help from the Albanian Olympic committee and the city of Elbasan.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content