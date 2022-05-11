Flames use 3-goal third period to top Stars 3-2 in Game 5

Skip to Content
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis all scored in the third period, leading the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series. Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves for the Flames, who can win the series Saturday in Dallas. If necessary, Game 7 would be back in Calgary on Sunday. Jason Robertson scored the lone goal for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger stopped 29 shots.

