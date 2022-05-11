10-man Leeds loses 3-0 to Chelsea, stays in EPL bottom three

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds was hampered by another first-half red card and lost 3-0 at home to Chelsea to remain rooted in the Premier League’s relegation zone heading into the final week of the season. Leeds was already trailing from Mason Mount’s fourth-minute goal when it got reduced to 10 men in the 24th after winger Dan James received a straight red card for a wild lunge on Mateo Kovacic. Luke Ayling was sent off against Arsenal on Sunday for a similar challenge. Chelsea made Leeds pay by scoring through Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku in the second half. Leeds is in third-to-last place, behind Burnley on goal difference.