University: Georgia drug search intimidated Black athletes

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The president of a historically Black college says sheriff’s deputies in Georgia intimidated and humiliated the school women’s lacrosse team when officers pulled over the athletes’ bus and searched it for drugs. Delaware State University President Tony Allen said in a letter to students and faculty Monday that campus officials are “incensed” over the April 20 traffic stop that occurred as the team was traveling home from a game in Florida. Allen said the chartered bus was pulled over for a minor traffic violation, but then deputies with drug-sniffing dogs began searching the students’ bags and belongings. Liberty County Sheriff William Bowen says his office is reviewing the stop. The sheriff, who is Black, said his department doesn’t practice racial profiling.