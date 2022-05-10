Judge hits 3-run HR in 9th to give Yanks 6-5 win over Jays

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a mammoth three-run drive in the ninth inning for his first walk-off home run in the major leagues to give the New York Yankees a 6-5 comeback victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Giancarlo Stanton tied it with a three-run shot in the sixth, and the Yankees rallied for their 14th victory in 16 games after three Toronto ejections left the angry Blue Jays seeing red. New York overcame a shaky start from Luis Severino and improved to 21-8, the best record in the majors. George Springer launched a leadoff homer for Toronto, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth that helped the Blue Jays take a 5-3 lead.