FIFA video game to disappear as EA Sports partnership ends

ZURICH (AP) — The FIFA video game will be disappearing after the maker failed to strike a new licensing deal with world soccer’s governing body. Instead, EA Sports FC will be introduced from 2023 after the company creates the final game in partnership with FIFA later this year. EA has been producing a FIFA game for around three decades and its fond association with fans worldwide helped the Zurich-based organization’s brand when it was tarnished amid a wave of arrests of soccer officials in 2015.