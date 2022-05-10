Boston won’t have McAvoy, Lindholm for Game 5 vs. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said his team will again be without defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm for Tuesday’s Game 5 of its first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes. McAvoy was a late scratch for Sunday’s Game 4 win because of COVID-19 protocols. Lindholm hasn’t played since being leveled on a jarring shoulder-to-chest hit from Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov in last week’s Game 2 loss. Both teams are unbeaten on home ice in a series tied at 2-2.