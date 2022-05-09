Yanks’ Nestor Cortes holds Rangers hitless through 6 innings

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees’ Nestor Cortes has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Texas Rangers in a game tied 0-0. A 27-year-old left-hander making his 22nd big league start and sixth this season, Cortes has allowed two runners. Jonah Heim led off the second inning with a walk on a full-count fastball and No. 9 hitter Eli White walked with one out in the sixth on a full-count cutter. Cortes struck out nine through six innings, throwing 49 of 74 pitches for strikes.