Samoan rugby player Meafua dies after falling off bridge

MONTAUBAN, France (AP) — French rugby club Montauban says Samoan player Kelly Meafua has died after falling off a bridge in southwestern France. The second-division club said in a statement over the weekend that the 32-year-old player died in the early hours of Saturday after a fall in the Tarn river. Media reports in France says Meafu jumped off the bridge after a night out with friends to celebrate a victory. Montauban says one of Meafu’s teammates tried to rescue him. The player had to be transported to a hospital and was treated for hypothermia.