In wild west of NIL, will NCAA crack down on collectives?

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

College sports leaders are trying to send a warning to schools and boosters it believes have crossed a line when it comes to paying athletes for endorsement and sponsorship deals: There are still rules and they will be enforced. Attorneys who have advised individuals and companies about engaging in name, image and likeness arrangements with college athletes say they warned clients about running afoul of both NCAA and state laws. Despite last year’s Supreme Court ruling against the NCAA, it is not clear whether the NCAA would be violating antitrust laws by clamping down on boosters offering money to recruits.