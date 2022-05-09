Fan group pressures UEFA ahead of Champions League talks

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — A European soccer fan group has urged UEFA and club leaders to overturn some of the changes to the Champions League due in 2024. The UEFA-recognized Football Supporters Europe group has described other ideas for reform as ”juvenile daydreams.” The FSE stepped up its opposition ahead of meetings involving the European Club Association and UEFA. Champions League changes agreed to last year include expanding to 36 teams, playing more games and giving entries to storied clubs on their historical records. But UEFA made that deal with clubs who were plotting to launch the Super League and details were open to be revisited.