Colts owner to auction guitar to help mental health push

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay will auction off a favorite guitar from Kurt Cobain to help support the team’s mental health initiative. Cobin used the Fender Mustang electric guitar in Nirvana’s music video for “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Bidding for the guitar and other Cobain items will take place from May 20-22 at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York’s Times Square. Irsay, an avid collector of guitars and other iconic pop culture memorabilia, already has offered $2 million to keep the item. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Colts’ Kicking The Stigma campaign.