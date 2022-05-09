After great start, Alcaraz heads to Paris among favorites

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — It’s been a quick rise for Carlos Alcaraz. It wasn’t long ago that the 19-year-old Spaniard was playing in youth tennis tournaments and talking about his idols Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. And about his dream of one day making it into the top 10 and winning the French Open and Wimbledon. It was only a year ago that he broke into the top 120 for the first time and began making his way into the main tournaments. But come next week in Paris he will be among the favorites to win the French Open. The Spaniard is tennis’ newest sensation and the hottest player on tour this year.