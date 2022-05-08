Sinner struggling under new coach ahead of Italian Open

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Local favorite Jannik Sinner is struggling entering the Italian Open. The 20-year-old Sinner surprisingly split with his longtime coach Riccardo Piatti in February. He’s now working with the more inexperienced Simone Vagnozzi but has been dealing with physical problems after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. The last Italian man to raise the trophy at the Foro Italico was Adriano Panatta back in 1976. First-round winners included Filip Krajinovic, Cristian Garin, Marin Cilic and Aslan Karatsev.