Sevilla scores very late to salvage draw at Villarreal

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Jules Koundé has scored deep into stoppage time as Sevilla salvaged a 1-1 draw at Villarreal to move closer to securing one of the Champions League places in the Spanish league. The result keeps Sevilla in third place with three rounds to go. It is four points ahead of fourth-place Atlético Madrid. Sevilla moved seven points in front of fifth-place Real Betis. Koundé found the net five minutes into stoppage time after getting to a loose ball inside the area in one of the last plays of the game. Sevilla goalkeeper Bono also was in the area trying to score the equalizer.