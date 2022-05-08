Nketiah boosts Arsenal’s CL bid, sends Leeds into drop zone

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s five-season exile from the Champions League is closer to ending after Eddie Nketiah’s double secured a 2-1 victory over Leeds to strengthen the team’s hold on fourth place in the Premier League. Beat Tottenham on Thursday and Arsenal will qualify for the Champions League with two games to spare after its fifth-place north London rival dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday. Arsenal moved four points ahead of Tottenham thanks to Nketiah’s two goals in the opening 10 minutes as Leeds dropped into the relegation zone.