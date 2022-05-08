Marchand scores twice, Bruins beat Canes to tie series at 2

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists to help the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 and even their first-round playoff series a two games apiece. Marchand scored the tiebreaker early in the third period and added an empty netter. The Bruins were without their top two defenseman after Charlie McAvoy was a last-minute scratch. Rookie Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for his second straight win. Brett Pesce and Jordan Staal scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta returned to stop 23 shots for the Metropolitan Division champions. Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night in Carolina.