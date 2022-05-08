Guardiola gets spiky with Liverpool over City title rivalry

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola’s team is top of the English Premier League playing a widely admired style of soccer. But that didn’t stop the Manchester City manager claiming Sunday that “everyone in this country supports Liverpool.” He gave the title rivalry a spiky edge after City went three points clear of Liverpool with three games to go by routing Newcastle 5-0. Guardiola accused another reporter of being a Liverpool fan in response to a routine question about the win.