Rangers-Yankees series opener postponed again; makeup Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees has been postponed for a second straight day because of a forecast for sustained rain in the area. The postponement was announced nearly four hours before game time. The Rangers and Yankees will make up Saturday’s game on Monday at 1:05 p.m. They had been scheduled to play Friday night, a game that was rained out nearly eight hours before the scheduled first pitch. That game will now be played Sunday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 1:35 p.m. This weekend marks Texas’ only scheduled trip to Yankee Stadium this season.