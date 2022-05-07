Pavelski scores 2 as Stars take 2-1 series lead over Flames

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored twice and got the game-winner on the first power-play goal in the series for Dallas as the Stars beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series. The Stars were 0 for 10 with an extra skater before Pavelski’s tiebreaking goal with 9:55 left made it 3-2. Jake Oettinger, the 23-year-old goalie for the Stars, had 39 saves. Game 4 is Monday night in Dallas. Radek Faksa scored the first goal for Dallas, and Roope Hintz added an empty-net tally. Elias Lindholm and Trevor Lewis had goals for Calgary.