Next Gen vs. Old School: New car gets 1st Darlington test

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — NASCAR’s new Next Gen machine will get its first true test at Darlington Raceway, the circuit’s oldest superspeedway. Two-time winner Ross Chastain said it kept him up this week thinking about what might happen at the Goodyear 400 this weekend. And he’s not the only one wondering what might happen in the Cup Series’ first competitive race at the egg-shaped layout. Past winners Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski have plenty of questions on how the first-year race car will hold up against the tire-chewing country track.