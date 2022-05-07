Kerley beaten by home favorite in Kenya, Fraser-Pryce wins

By MUTWIRI MUTUOTA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley has been beaten into second place by Kenyan home favorite Ferdinand Omanyala in the 100 meters at the Kip Keino Classic. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the women’s 100 in a world-leading time of 10.67 seconds as Namibian teenager and Olympic 200 meters silver medalist Christine Mboma pulled up with injury around the 50-meter mark and then fell. The United States’ Kerley was the clear favorite to win after Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy was a late withdrawal from the race because of illness. The Italian athletics federation says Jacobs was taken to hospital with a gastrointestinal illness.