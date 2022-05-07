Alba last-gasp goal lifts Barcelona to 2-1 victory at Betis

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Jordi Alba has scored a last-gasp winner to snatch Barcelona a 2-1 win at Real Betis in the Spanish league. The loss deals a blow to Betis’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Barcelona strengthened its hold on second place behind newly crowned champion Real Madrid. Betis remains in fifth place. Fourth-placed Atlético Madrid is three points ahead before hosting Real Madrid on Sunday. Ansu Fati opened in the 77th from a pass by Alba just one minute after he had gone on. Marc Bartra leveled for Betis in the 80th. Alba volleyed in a cross by Dani Alaves deep in stoppage time to seal the victory.