Toms, Duke share lead after opening round on Champions Tour

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — David Toms and Ken Duke share the lead after one round on the PGA Tour Champions. Players had to deal with a rain delay and soggy conditions on the TPC Sugarloaf. Toms judged the wind right on his final hole for a birdie and a 65 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Duke was in the first group and hung on with four straight pars in the wind for his 65. Steve Flesch was at 67. The group at 68 included Steve Stricker. He was a runner-up last week in his first PGA Tour Champions appearance in six months.