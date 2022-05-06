Title-chasing Inter recovers from 2 goals down to win 4-2

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez may have saved Inter Milan’s title challenge. The forward scored twice to help the defending champion recover from two goals down to beat Empoli 4-2 and move to the top of Serie A. Inter is a point above city rival AC Milan ahead of the Rossoneri’s match at Hellas Verona on Sunday. There are two rounds remaining after this weekend. Inter is bidding for the double as it plays Juventus in the Italian Cup final on Wednesday. Juventus played at relegation-threatened Genoa late Friday.