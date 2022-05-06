Secret Oath gives 86-year-old Lukas 5th Kentucky Oaks win

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Secret Oath charged from pack to grab the lead from Yuugiri and off favorite Nest by two lengths Friday in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, giving 86-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas his fifth Oaks win and first since 1990. Coming off a third-place run behind colts Cyberknife and Barber Road in the Arkansas Derby, the chestnut filly started the 14-horse race from the rail and was in the middle as Yuugiri set the pace through the final turn. Secret Oath steadily worked forward and moved into contention by the far turn before surging along the rail into the lead. Lukas last won the Oaks in 1990 with Seaside Attraction. He also won in 1989, 1984 and 1982.