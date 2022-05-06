Seahawks get first look at bookend tackles Cross, Lucas

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks lined up Charles Cross at left tackle and Abe Lucas at right tackle during their rookie minicamp. There’s a decent chance those two end up in the same spots in Seattle’s starting lineup come September. Seattle had questions at left and right tackle entering the draft and seemed to answer those by taking Cross with the No. 9 overall pick out of Mississippi State and following up in the third round by selecting Lucas out of Washington State. Cross seems almost certain to be the starting left tackle, especially since last year’s starter is a free agent.