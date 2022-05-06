Madrid starts preparations for Liverpool with Atlético derby

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid begins its countdown to the Champions League final against Liverpool by facing Atlético Madrid in a capital derby in the Spanish league. Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid has mostly pride to play for on Sunday after it clinched the domestic league title in the last round. Madrid has four league games remaining. Ancelotti must perform the delicate balancing act of keeping his team in top competitive form while hoping to avoid any injuries to first-choice players in the run-up to the Champions League final on May 28 in Paris. Atlético remains in a fight for a top-four finish in Spain needed to stay in Europe’s elite competition next season. Second-place Barcelona visits fifth-place Real Betis on Saturday.