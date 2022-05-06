Coach faces epic walk as Salernitana gets closer to survival

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Salernitana coach Davide Nicola might need to start preparing for another long journey. Nicola has promised to walk from the city of Salerno to Rome if he secures Serie A soccer for Salernitana for another season. He cycled from Crotone to Turin when he helped Crotone avoid relegation in 2017. Salernitana is on the verge of pulling off the great escape. It beat last-place Venezia 2-1 on Thursday to move out of the drop zone for the first time since the opening weekend of the season. Salernitana faces another relegation six-pointer on Sunday at home to Cagliari. Another win would send it four points clear of the drop with two matches remaining.