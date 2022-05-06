Brother of Clemson’s Dabo Swinney arrested on sex charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The brother of Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. A release from the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says Henry Ervil Swinney III was arrested on April 23 and charged with one count. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. The attorney general says investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Swinney. He has been charged with a second-degree felony and could face up to 10 years in jail.