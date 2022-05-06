Bird, Loyd lead Storm to 97-74 rout of Lynx in return home

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 17 points, Sue Bird added 11 points and nine assists beginning what could be her final season, and the Seattle Storm returned to their home building with an emphatic 97-74 win over the Minnesota Lynx to open the WNBA season. The 41-year-old Bird started her 19th season playing for Seattle with her 550th career game. Breanna Stewart scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half in her first game after missing the end of last season with a foot injury. Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota with 16 points and Aerial Powers added 14.