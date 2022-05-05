Zunino homers against former team as Rays top M’s 4-3

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer against his former team, Shane McClanahan held Seattle hitless into the fifth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Mariners 4-3 for their fourth straight win. McClanahan was overpowering early, received some terrific defensive help and kept Seattle’s slumping offense in a funk. The only hits Seattle managed off the hard-throwing lefty were Jesse Winker’s first homer of the season in the fifth inning and consecutive singles by Ty France and J.P. Crawford in the sixth that ended McClanahan’s night. McClanahan has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all six of his starts. He struck out five and walked two.