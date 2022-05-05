Pain in Spain as City endures more agony in Champions League

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

The Champions League continues to be an elusive title for Manchester City and a painful competition for manager Pep Guardiola. City’s dramatic loss to Real Madrid extends its streak of disappointments under Guardiola since his arrival in 2016. There was a last-16 exit to Monaco in Guardiola’s first season, quarterfinal eliminations by Liverpool, Tottenham and Lyon from 2018-20 and a meek loss to Chelsea in the 2021 final. It’s been a sorry combination of bad luck, bad finishing and bad team selections for City. It must be making its fans feel that the club is simply destined not to win Europe’s biggest trophy.