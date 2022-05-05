LPGA is getting a foothold in NYC area with the Founders Cup

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — The Cognizant Founders Cup on the LPGA Tour is setting up shop at a new home just a little closer to New York City this year. Just seven months after Jin Young Ko defended her 2019 title at Mountain Ridge County Club in West Caldwell, New Jersey, the event honoring the 13 founders of the LPGA Tour will be played next week at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton. Even in New Jersey, that’s less than a 15-minute drive. And on a clear day, the Big Apple skyline will be visible. Tournament director Scott Wood said there was talk of returning to Mountain Ridge but playing the event in May posed a problem for the club.