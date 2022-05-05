Hampson, Rodgers, Grichuk hit HRs, Rockies beat Nats 9-7

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers each hit three-run home runs for the Colorado Rockies in a 9-7 win over the Washington Nationals. Randal Grichuk also homered for the Rockies, who took two of three in the series. Jhoulys Chacin got the win for the Rockies and Daniel Bard secured his eighth save in nine chances. Washington outhit the Rockies 15-10. Juan Soto and Keibert Ruiz had solo home runs. Maikel Franko added three hits, including an RBI double. Aaron Sanchez was given the loss.