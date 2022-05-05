Skip to Content
Alabama transfer opens up about mental health struggle

By The Associated Press

Alabama freshman offensive lineman Dayne Shor has entered the transfer portal, citing mental health issues. Shor issued a statement on Twitter explaining that he has battled depression and anxiety and experienced suicidal thoughts. He said he is seeking a fresh start. Shor said he received help from a Herren Project’s substance abuse treatment facility in Massachusetts. Shor said the struggles were most pronounced during his recruitment as a four-star prospect from Alpharetta, Georgia. Shor wrote that he believes football has saved his life.

