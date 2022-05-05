Alabama transfer opens up about mental health struggle

By The Associated Press

Alabama freshman offensive lineman Dayne Shor has entered the transfer portal, citing mental health issues. Shor issued a statement on Twitter explaining that he has battled depression and anxiety and experienced suicidal thoughts. He said he is seeking a fresh start. Shor said he received help from a Herren Project’s substance abuse treatment facility in Massachusetts. Shor said the struggles were most pronounced during his recruitment as a four-star prospect from Alpharetta, Georgia. Shor wrote that he believes football has saved his life.