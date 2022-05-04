Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez sees golden age of Mexican racers

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

Sergio Pérez looks around the top motor racing series in the world and sees a golden age for Mexican drivers. He is sitting third in the Formula One championship after four races, close behind Red Bull teammate and defending champion Max Verstappen heading into this week’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix. Pato O’Ward just won his first IndyCar race last week, and Daniel Suarez is in the top 20 over in NASCAR. Pérez’s future in F1 beyond this season is still unknown. He’s in the final year of his contract with Red Bull.