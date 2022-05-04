LEADING OFF: Votto on COVID list, Yanks try for 12 straight

By The Associated Press

A rough year for Joey Votto and the Reds got worse when the slumping first baseman was put on the COVID-19 injured list. Cincinnati has lost seven straight and owns the worst record in the majors at 3-20. The six-time All-Star is hitting just .122 with no home runs and three RBIs, and had played in all 22 Cincinnati games this season. He has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats. Manager David Bell said Votto hadn’t tested positive for the virus, but had shown symptoms. The 38-year-old Votto tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021. Elsewhere, streaking slugger Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees try for their 12th consecutive victory in a series finale at Toronto.