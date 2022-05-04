LEADING OFF: Mets-Phils meet again after HBPs, Hinch vs HOU
By The Associated Press
The Mets and Phillies renew hostilities in Philadelphia only four days after their previous matchup at Citi Field, which got a little testy at the end. One inning after Philadelphia reliever Cristopher Sánchez hit Francisco Lindor in the thigh with a 93 mph pitch Sunday night, New York right-hander Yoan López threw inside to Kyle Schwarber. Both benches were warned, and Schwarber eventually grounded out. López then plunked Alec Bohm with a 1-2 changeup, but was not ejected. Also, Houston opens a four-game series at home against former manager A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers.