Kaprizov gets hat trick as Wild thump Blues 6-2, even series

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a hat trick and Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice for the Minnesota Wild, who snapped back at the St. Louis Blues with a 6-2 victory to even their first-round playoff series at one game apiece. Frederic Gaudreau and Kaprizov scored on the power play for the Wild. They went 0 for 6 with the man advantage in their 4-0 defeat in Game 1. Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves for Minnesota. Jordan Kyrou’s rebound midway through the second period on a power play finally put the Blues on the board. Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist.