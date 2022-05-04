Giolito gets help in pitching White Sox past Cubs 4-3

By MARK GONZALES

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito struck out 10, Luis Robert made a game-saving catch and Matt Foster worked out of a major jam as the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 at Wrigley Field. José Abreu and Leury García homered for the White Sox, who overcame an early 3-1 deficit. Giolito reached double digits in strikeouts for the 14th time since joining the White Sox in 2017. He allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings, including home runs by Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom in the second.