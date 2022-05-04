Diaz’s dynamism, flair energizing Liverpool’s quadruple bid

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Luis Diaz is having a stunning impact on Liverpool’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies after joining the English club in January. Nowhere was this exemplified more than in the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday when Diaz came off the bench against Villarreal with Liverpool 2-0 down at halftime. The Colombia winger scored one of three goals in a 12-minute span to turn the match around as the Reds won 3-2 and advanced to a third Champions League final in five years. Diaz surely won’t be on the bench for that match and is making the $50 million outlay on him look like a bargain.