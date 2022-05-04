Adebayo, Butler lead Heat past 76ers 119-103 in Game 2

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler had 22 points and 12 assists, and the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-103 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Victor Oladipo scored 19 points on his 30th birthday and Tyler Herro scored 18 for the Heat, the East’s No. 1 seed. Oladipo had 10 of those points in the fourth quarter for Miami. Tyrese Maxey scored 34 points for Philadelphia, which got 21 from Tobias Harris and 20 from James Harden.