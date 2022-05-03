Lindholm, Markstrom lead Flames over Stars 1-0 in Game 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored and Jacob Markstrom recorded his second career playoff shutout as the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 1-0 in the opening game of their first-round playoff series. Lindholm scored a power-play goal early in the first period. Markstrom stopped all 16 shots he faced as Calgary earned just its second playoff win at the Saddledome since 2015. Dallas goal Jake Oettinger stopped 25 of 26 shots and lost his NHL playoff debut.