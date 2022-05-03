Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken’s first season ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team , the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas in its first season almost ensured Seattle’s first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Goalkeeping was poor early, the defense was leaky at times and scoring was up and down. The Kraken were regularly competitive and only rarely overmatched. But it took the better part of three months for Seattle to successfully execute coach Dave Hakstol’s system on a consistent basis.