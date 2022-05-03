Judge HRs as Yankees beat Jays 9-1 for 11th straight win

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs, Jameson Taillon allowed one run in six innings, and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1. Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run home run in the ninth. New York leads baseball with 34 home runs this season. New York’s winning streak is the longest in the majors this season. The Yankees won 13 straight games from Aug. 14 to 27, 2021. Adam Cimber got the loss for the Blue Jays. Toronto hadn’t had consecutive losses in 32 games dating back to September.