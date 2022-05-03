Skip to Content
Derek King remains in running for Blackhawks coaching job

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson says interim coach Derek King remains in the running for the full-time job. The Blackhawks announced over the weekend that assistants Marc Crawford and Rob Cookson will not return to the organization next season. But Davidson says that doesn’t impact King’s situation at all. Davidson, who took over as general manager when the team dropped his interim tag on March 1, says he would like to hire a head coach by mid-July.

